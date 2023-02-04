Russians regroup and advance on 5 fronts – General Staff

Russian forces continue to regroup on several fronts and concentrate their efforts on conducting offensive actions on Kupianks, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Novopavlivka directions.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 4 February

Quote: "The enemy is regrouping on several fronts. They are concentrating their main efforts on advancing on Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Novopavlivka fronts."

Details: Over the course of the past 24 hours, Russian forces carried out nine attacks from multiple-launch missile systems.

On the Volyn, Polissia, Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the situation did not change significantly, Russian forces continue to maintain a military presence in the areas bordering Ukraine, but no offensive groups of the occupiers have been detected. At the same time, areas around the settlements of Senkivka in Chernihiv Oblast, Hlyboke, Zelene, Neskuchne, Starytsia, Vovchansk, Chuhunivka and Velykyi Burluk in Kharkiv Oblast suffered attacks.

On the Kupiansk front, the occupiers shelled the settlements of Dvorichna, Hrianykivka, Kupiansk, Pishchane, Kyslivka and Krokhmalne in Kharkiv Oblast, as well as Novoselivske and Stelmakhivka in Luhansk Oblast.

On the Lyman front, Terny in Donetsk Oblast, as well as Makiivka, Ploshchanka and Dibrova in Luhansk Oblast were attacked.

On the Bakhmut front, the Russians fired on Spirne, Berestove, Vesele, Bilohorivka, Rozdolivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Bila Hora, Druzhba, Maiorsk and Niu-York.

On the Avdiivka front, Avdiivka, Pervomaiske, Heorhiivka, Marinka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka came under fire.

On the Novopavlivka front, the Russians attacked Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Neskuchne, Vremivka and Velyka Novosilka in Donetsk Oblast with tanks, mortars and artillery.

On the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts, the occupiers deployed mortars, tubed and rocket artillery on the settlements of Huliaipole, Charivne, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Orikhiv, Shcherbaky in Zaporizhzhia Oblast as well as the cities of Antonivka and Kherson.

During the day, the Ukrainian Air Forces carried out three strikes on the clusters of Russian personnel and military equipment. Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck a command post, two clusters of manpower of the occupiers, as well as an anti-aircraft missile system and a storage point of fuel and lubricants.

