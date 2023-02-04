All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians regroup and advance on 5 fronts – General Staff

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 4 February 2023, 17:15
Russians regroup and advance on 5 fronts – General Staff

Russian forces continue to regroup on several fronts and concentrate their efforts on conducting offensive actions on Kupianks, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Novopavlivka directions.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 4 February

Quote: "The enemy is regrouping on several fronts. They are concentrating their main efforts on advancing on Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Novopavlivka fronts."

Advertisement:

Details: Over the course of the past 24 hours, Russian forces carried out nine attacks from multiple-launch missile systems. 

On the Volyn, Polissia, Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the situation did not change significantly, Russian forces continue to maintain a military presence in the areas bordering Ukraine, but no offensive groups of the occupiers have been detected. At the same time, areas around the settlements of Senkivka in Chernihiv Oblast, Hlyboke, Zelene, Neskuchne, Starytsia, Vovchansk, Chuhunivka and Velykyi Burluk in Kharkiv Oblast suffered attacks.

On the Kupiansk front, the occupiers shelled the settlements of Dvorichna, Hrianykivka, Kupiansk, Pishchane, Kyslivka and Krokhmalne in Kharkiv Oblast, as well as Novoselivske and Stelmakhivka in Luhansk Oblast.

On the Lyman front, Terny in Donetsk Oblast, as well as Makiivka, Ploshchanka and Dibrova in Luhansk Oblast were attacked. 

On the Bakhmut front, the Russians fired on Spirne, Berestove, Vesele, Bilohorivka, Rozdolivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Bila Hora, Druzhba, Maiorsk and Niu-York.

On the Avdiivka front, Avdiivka, Pervomaiske, Heorhiivka, Marinka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka came under fire. 

On the Novopavlivka front, the Russians attacked Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Neskuchne, Vremivka and Velyka Novosilka in Donetsk Oblast with tanks, mortars and artillery. 

On the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts, the occupiers deployed mortars, tubed and rocket artillery on the settlements of Huliaipole, Charivne, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Orikhiv, Shcherbaky in Zaporizhzhia Oblast as well as the cities of Antonivka and Kherson.

During the day, the Ukrainian Air Forces carried out three strikes on the clusters of Russian personnel and military equipment. Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck a command post, two clusters of manpower of the occupiers, as well as an anti-aircraft missile system and a storage point of fuel and lubricants.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: