All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians regroup and advance on 5 fronts – General Staff

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 4 February 2023, 18:15

Russian forces continue to regroup on several fronts and concentrate their efforts on conducting offensive actions on Kupianks, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Novopavlivka directions.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 4 February

Quote: "The enemy is regrouping on several fronts. They are concentrating their main efforts on advancing on Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Novopavlivka fronts."

Details: Over the course of the past 24 hours, Russian forces carried out nine attacks from multiple-launch missile systems. 

On the Volyn, Polissia, Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the situation did not change significantly, Russian forces continue to maintain a military presence in the areas bordering Ukraine, but no offensive groups of the occupiers have been detected. At the same time, areas around the settlements of Senkivka in Chernihiv Oblast, Hlyboke, Zelene, Neskuchne, Starytsia, Vovchansk, Chuhunivka and Velykyi Burluk in Kharkiv Oblast suffered attacks.

On the Kupiansk front, the occupiers shelled the settlements of Dvorichna, Hrianykivka, Kupiansk, Pishchane, Kyslivka and Krokhmalne in Kharkiv Oblast, as well as Novoselivske and Stelmakhivka in Luhansk Oblast.

On the Lyman front, Terny in Donetsk Oblast, as well as Makiivka, Ploshchanka and Dibrova in Luhansk Oblast were attacked. 

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

On the Bakhmut front, the Russians fired on Spirne, Berestove, Vesele, Bilohorivka, Rozdolivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Bila Hora, Druzhba, Maiorsk and Niu-York.

On the Avdiivka front, Avdiivka, Pervomaiske, Heorhiivka, Marinka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka came under fire. 

On the Novopavlivka front, the Russians attacked Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Neskuchne, Vremivka and Velyka Novosilka in Donetsk Oblast with tanks, mortars and artillery. 

On the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts, the occupiers deployed mortars, tubed and rocket artillery on the settlements of Huliaipole, Charivne, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Orikhiv, Shcherbaky in Zaporizhzhia Oblast as well as the cities of Antonivka and Kherson.

During the day, the Ukrainian Air Forces carried out three strikes on the clusters of Russian personnel and military equipment. Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck a command post, two clusters of manpower of the occupiers, as well as an anti-aircraft missile system and a storage point of fuel and lubricants.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

UK to announce supply of longer-range weapons and training for Ukrainian pilots

Zelensky to visit UK on Wednesday

Russians hit Kharkiv's Central Park

Biden: We have built global coalition and stand with people of Ukraine against Putin's aggression

Russian forces attack Kharkiv, hitting the city centre

Zelenskyy appoints three chairmen of Oblast Military Administrations

All News
RECENT NEWS
11:46
Zelenskyy urges partners to protect Olympic Games from Russians and Belarusians
11:21
Putin believes time is on his side in war – Estonian Intelligence
10:56
UK to announce supply of longer-range weapons and training for Ukrainian pilots
10:48
"From the heart": wives of occupiers killed in Donbas receive fur coats
10:38
Zelensky to visit UK on Wednesday
10:33
Russians strike energy facility in Nova Kakhovka, apartment building in Druzhkivka
10:28
Ukraine needs infantry fighting vehicles more than tanks
10:22
Germany to supply Ukraine with guided missiles and additional Gepard artillery units by end of February
10:16
Ukraine receives almost 260 generators from Japan in 2 months
10:13
If Ukraine loses, its resources will be turned against us – Estonian Foreign Intelligence
All News