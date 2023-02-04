All Sections
This week Russians deployed all forces to surround Bakmut

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 4 February 2023, 18:47

This week, the Russians deployed all their forces to break through the Ukrainian line of defence and surround Bakhmut, as well as launching an offensive on the Lyman front.

Source: Hanna Maliar, Ukrainian Deputy Minister of Defence, on Telegram 

Quote: "If we conclude and analyse all official summaries from the front this week, we can surmise that:

This week, the Russian occupation forces deployed all their forces to break through our line of defence and surround Bakhmut; and mounted an offensive on the Lyman front. 

But thanks to the resilience of our soldiers, the Russians had no success." 

