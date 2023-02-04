This week Russians deployed all forces to surround Bakmut

This week, the Russians deployed all their forces to break through the Ukrainian line of defence and surround Bakhmut, as well as launching an offensive on the Lyman front.

Source: Hanna Maliar, Ukrainian Deputy Minister of Defence, on Telegram

Quote: "If we conclude and analyse all official summaries from the front this week, we can surmise that:

This week, the Russian occupation forces deployed all their forces to break through our line of defence and surround Bakhmut; and mounted an offensive on the Lyman front.

But thanks to the resilience of our soldiers, the Russians had no success."

