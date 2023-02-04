All Sections
British PM focused on making sure military support reaches Ukraine as soon as possible

European PravdaSaturday, 4 February 2023, 18:30
Rishi Sunak, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, is focused on supplying Ukraine with British military support as fast as possible. 

Source: governmental announcement after Sunak’s conversation with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reports European Pravda

"The leaders discussed the latest situation on the ground in Ukraine and the Prime Minister said he was focussed on ensuring the UK’s defensive military equipment reached the front line as quickly as possible," says the announcement.

The British government notes that, as part of this effort, Ukrainian soldiers have already started their training on Challenger 2 tanks this week in Great Britain.

Both leaders agree that international partners should accelerate the supply of military support to Ukraine, in order to seize the opportunity to push out Russian forces as well as examine how they can prop up the long-term capabilities of Ukrainian Armed Forces.

"The Prime Minister said he had met Ukrainian troops training in the UK last week, and was inspired by their courage and the stories of their loved ones back home," the announcement reads. 

Discussing the preparations to the anniversary of Russian unprovoked full-scale invasion in Ukraine, Sunak and Zelenskyy agreed with the importance of UN partners demonstrating their solidarity with Ukraine once again.

Earlier, the British Ministry of Defence showed shared photos of Ukraine’s tank crews learning to operate Challenger 2 tanks.

Advertisement: