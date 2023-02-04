All Sections
Russians shell 4 hromadas in Sumy Oblast, buildings damaged

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 4 February 2023, 22:07
On Saturday, the Russians shelled four border territorial hromadas [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.] of Sumy Oblast, 26 air-strikes were recorded.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "During the day, the enemy shelled four territorial hromadas of the Oblast: Bilopillia, Nova Sloboda, Velyka Pysarivka. Twenty-six attacks were recorded."

Details: Bilopillia hromada: from 16:30, the Russians fired on the territory of the hromada with mortars – ten air-strikes.

Velyka Pysarivka hromada: mortar shelling – seven air-strikes.

Nova Sloboda Hromada: mortar shelling of one of the hromada’s villages – nine air-strikes. As a result of shelling, two private residential buildings were damaged. No casualties among civilians were reported.

Krasnopillia hromada: the occupiers dropped a VOG-type explosive device from an unmanned aerial vehicle on the outskirts of one of the hromada’s villages. No damage was reported.

Advertisement: