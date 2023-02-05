All Sections
"There is a consensus" with Zelenskyy that Russian territory will not be attacked with Western weapons – Scholz

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 5 February 2023, 02:54

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has said that there is a consensus with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that weapons provided by the West will not be used to attack Russian territory.

Source: Scholz in an interview with Bild

Details: When asked about the agreement with President Zelenskyy that Western weapons would be used only on the territory of Ukraine and that Russia would not be attacked with their use, Scholz replied: "There is a consensus on that".

In addition, the German Chancellor responded to Putin's assertion that "German tanks will threaten Russia again". Scholz said: "His words are part of a series of absurd historical comparisons that he uses to justify his attack on Ukraine. However, this war cannot be justified by anything. Russia is waging a merciless war against Ukraine."

He also explained the principles under which Germany provides military assistance to Ukraine.

Quote: "Together with our allies, we are providing Ukraine with battle tanks to help it defend itself. We thoroughly considered each delivery of weapons and coordinated it closely with our allies, especially the US. This joint approach prevents the escalation of the war."

Background: On 25 January, the German government decided to provide the Armed Force of Ukraine with Leopard 2 main battle tanks.

