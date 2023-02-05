All Sections
Scholz believes providing Ukraine with Western tanks does not threaten to escalate war

Sunday, 5 February 2023, 11:21

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz dispels concerns that Germany's decision to provide Ukraine with Western tanks and allow such supplies to other allies will provoke the Kremlin to a new escalation.

Source: Scholz in an interview with Bild am Sonntag, as European Pravda reports

Details: Commenting on Putin's statements, in which he drew parallels between the German tanks that Ukraine will receive and those of the Third Reich, Scholz noted that the Russian President's words are a continuation of a series of bizarre historical comparisons that Putin is using to justify the war against Ukraine.

Quote: "Together with our allies, we are providing Ukraine with tanks to help it defend itself. We have thoroughly considered the decision on each delivery of weapons and coordinated it with our allies, especially the United States. Such a joint approach is a safeguard against an escalation of the war," the Chancellor said.

Details: Responding to the accusations that Berlin is taking too long to provide Ukraine with the necessary weapons, Olaf Scholz said that he took an oath and understands his responsibility very well, so he prefers to act with a cool head and carefully consider decisions, as to do otherwise "would be irresponsible and extremely dangerous".

The chancellor was also asked whether there was an agreement with Ukraine on the use of Western weapons only within the territory of Ukraine. "There is a consensus on this," Scholz replied.

Background:

  • On 25 January, the German government officially announced its decision to supply Ukrainian Armed Forces with Leopard 2 main battle tanks and to allow other countries to re-export if they want to do so.
  • Dmytro Kuleba, Foreign Minister of Ukraine, later said that under existing agreements, Ukraine would obtain over 120 Western tanks as part of the "tank coalition", which currently includes 12 countries.
  • Ukraine's military has started to undergo training on these tanks from Western allies in Poland and the UK.
  • At the same time, the media reported that the German government is doubting whether the announced supply of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine will be carried out as planned.

