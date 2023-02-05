Head of Republic of North Ossetia and TV propagandists come under fire in Ukraine

Sergey Menyaylo, Head of the Republic of North Ossetia, together with Russian propagandists of TASS information agency and Channel One Russia, have come under fire on the territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Source: TASS

Details: It was noted that this happened during a "visit to positions of Ossetian volunteer units and the republic’s mobilised fighters".

It was clarified that there were allegedly no casualties, as they hid in the dugout, which "took minor damage".

