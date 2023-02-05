All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Defence Minister announces aircrafts from partners: Type unknown yet

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 5 February 2023, 15:45
Defence Minister announces aircrafts from partners: Type unknown yet

Oleksii Reznikov, the Minister of Defence of Ukraine, has stated that the partners will supply Ukraine with aircrafts.

Source: Reznikov at a press conference on Sunday, 5 February, as reported by Ukrinform

Quote: "As of today we received all types of armament within the framework of military aid except aircrafts. I can assure you that aircrafts will be supplied as well, the question is, which type."

Advertisement:

Details: Reznikov noted that Ukraine’s partners are constantly being informed about Ukraine’s need for aircrafts, as they are also part of the air defence system.

Reznikov believes that Ukraine can be supplied with the F-16 aircrafts, as well as with other types of combat aviation.

He also stated that Ukraine will become the world's second country with the biggest quantity of CAESAR self-propelled artillery systems, the first being the manufacturer country, France.

"For instance, we will be the second in the world after France in [terms of the nunber of] CAESAR systems. 12 more CAESAR systems, which were promised to us by the Minister of Defence of France after my visit are on their way to Ukraine. The Kingdom of Denmark will also supply us with the CAESAR systems that it had ordered for itself from the French manufacturer," explained Reznikov.

He also reported that starting Monday, 6 February, the training of Ukrainian crews on the Leopard tanks would start abroad.

"We have a clear understanding of the quantity of tanks each country will supply us with, and the time of this supply. We know for sure that tomorrow, Monday, 6 February, the tank crew training on the Leopard tanks will start practising outside Ukraine,"  he added. 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!





Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: