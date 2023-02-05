€6 m raised in Lithuania for air defence radars for Ukraine – €1 m more than planned

A coalition of four public initiatives in Lithuania in support of Ukraine has raised €6 million for air defence radars that will be purchased and handed over to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda, with reference to the initiative’s website

Lithuania is only 3 million people, but this week we crowdfunded 6 million euros to buy air defence systems for Ukraine. 🇱🇹💕🇺🇦

No sign of fatigue here. We will stand with Ukraine until victory is achieved. — Gabrielius Landsbergis🇱🇹 (@GLandsbergis) February 5, 2023

Gabrielius Landsbergis, Lithuania’s Foreign Minister, also mentioned the amount that has been raised.

"Lithuania is only 3 million people, but this week we crowdfunded 6 million euros to buy air defence systems for Ukraine. No sign of fatigue here. We will stand with Ukraine until victory is achieved," he tweeted.

On Friday, Andrius Tapinas, coordinator of the fundraising campaign, reported that the initiative had managed to raise over €1 million in a special "happy hour" launched by one of the volunteers to motivate people, and had achieved its minimum fundraising target of €5 million.

Background: The campaign was launched by a coalition of four initiatives with the goal of purchasing Israel-made air defence radars for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The plan was to raise at least €5 million.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!





