Russians evict residents of Tokmak to accommodate collaborators

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 5 February 2023, 18:41

The Russian occupiers are forcibly evicting civilians from their homes in order to accommodate local collaborators in the city of Tokmak, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Source: General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces on Facebook

Quote: "The Russian occupation forces forcefully evict civilians from their homes in order to accommodate local collaborators who support the Russian occupation authorities and work as part of the enemy's so-called ‘law enforcement agencies’ in the city of Tokmak, Zaporizhzhia Oblast. The householders are ordered to leave their homes and move out onto the street."

Details: The General Staff also reports that the occupiers conduct searches in the settlement of Krynky, Kherson Oblast, stealing boats, water engines and other equipment from the civilian population.

In addition, the Russians continue to involve medical personnel from Russia due to huge losses in Ukraine. So, a field hospital with Russian medical personnel and surgeons was deployed on the territory of the local dispensary in the village of Pokrovske, Luhansk Oblast.

