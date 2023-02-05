All Sections
Another two children deported to Russia brought back to Ukraine

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 5 February 2023, 18:01
Another two children illegally deported to Russia have been brought back to Ukraine; their older sister is taking care of them now.

Source: Ministry for Reintegration of the Temporary Occupied Territories

Quote: "The 13-and 15-year old girls were brought home by their older sister. The family is currently in Volyn Oblast.

Two younger sisters, together with their mother, were deported from Luhansk Oblast to the Russian city of Ryazan. In Russia, the mother died, and the children ended up in an orphanage.

Their older sister, who managed to evacuate with her family to Volyn Oblast, appealed to the Ministry for Reintegration. All of them completed the procedure from the registration of guardianship over the girls to their return to the Motherland."

Details: The ministry added that the work on bringing the girls back lasted about 1.5 months.

Background: Recently, it was possible to bring back to Ukraine 16 children aged 7 to 16 from Kherson Oblast; the occupiers deported them to Russia and the occupied Crimea, allegedly to "recreation" camps.

Advertisement: