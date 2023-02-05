All Sections
Zelenskyy introduces sanctions against Russia's nuclear industry

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 5 February 2023, 20:07
Zelenskyy introduces sanctions against Russia's nuclear industry

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has enacted the decision of the National Security and Defence Council (NSDC) of Ukraine on sanctions against Russia's nuclear industry.

Source: Zelenskyy’s evening address; decree on the president's website

Quote: "Today we have another sanctions step by our country against the terrorist state. The NSDC decision on sanctions against Russia's nuclear industry has been put into effect. This is not the last decision regarding this industry of theirs. The point of our steps is also to bolster the efforts of our diplomats to extend global sanctions to this part of the Russian aggression machine."

Details: Zelenskyy emphasises that Russia is the only country in the world that allows its military to shell nuclear power plants and use NPPs as a cover for shelling. He reiterated that Russian missiles have repeatedly followed trajectories over Ukraine's nuclear facilities.

"The terrorist state uses the nuclear industry as one of the elements of foreign expansion. To put pressure on other states. To create respective threats to the sovereignty of other states. All of these are sufficient reasons for Russia's nuclear industry to be subject to global sanctions. And we are working on this with our partners," said Zelenskyy.

The President's website publishes a list of 200 legal entities that have been sanctioned for 50 years.

These include the Russian state nuclear energy corporation Rosatom, its subsidiaries, a number of institutes and research centres, factories, and the Russian joint-stock company Zaporizhzhia NPP Operating Organisation.

