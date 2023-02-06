All Sections
Critical situation in Enerhodar, city has no heating

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 6 February 2023, 03:25

A critical situation has developed with heating and hot water supply in the temporarily occupied city of Enerhodar in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. The temperature in residential homes is no higher than 10-15 degrees Celsius.

Source: Dmytro Orlov, Mayor of Enerhodar, during national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "The situation in Enerhodar remains critical, because the city has practically no heating, as the enemy is not allowing any of the power units at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) to be started up. We have no other source for supplying central heating. There is no hot water either. The temperature in the homes is 10-15 degrees Celsius. 15,000 residents remain in the city."

Details: Orlov reported that cases of occupiers abducting NPP workers have recently become more frequent in the city.

"During the past week, cases of the abduction of nuclear plant workers who are not willing to sign employment contracts with a fake entity from Rosatom have become more frequent. Such events have increased in the last two to three days," the mayor said.

