Ukraine's defence forces repel Russian attacks near 14 settlements – General Staff report

Ukraine’s defence forces repelled Russian attacks near 14 settlements on 5 February.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 6 February

Quote: "Occupation forces are concentrating their main efforts on conducting offensive operations on the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Novopavlivka fronts.

There was a complete lack of coordination and interaction among servicemen of the Russian occupation forces and mercenaries of the so-called Wagner Group (PMC) during hostilities in the vicinity of Bakhmut.

Over the past 24 hours, our units have repelled the occupiers’ attacks near the settlements of Verkhnokamianske, Vasiukivka, Paraskoviivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Kamianka, Sieverne, Pervomaiske, Vesele, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Marinka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast.

Enemy forces conducted 4 missile strikes on civilian infrastructure facilities in Kharkiv [Kharkiv Oblast] and Druzhkivka, Donetsk Oblast, and carried out 56 attacks using multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), hitting, in particular, Kharkiv’s civilian infrastructure. There were casualties.

The threat of Russian airstrikes and missile strikes remains high throughout Ukraine."

Details: No Russian offensive groups have been detected on the Volyn, Polissia, Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts. Russian troops fired on areas in and around Senkivka in Chernihiv Oblast; Novovasylivka, Seredyna-Buda, Sopych, Boiaro-Lezhachi, Volfyne and Oleksandrivka in Sumy Oblast; and Strilecha, Neskuchne, Ternova, Starytsia, Ohirtseve, Budarky and Rublene in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians attacked areas in and around Pishchane, Ivanivka, Kucherivka, Kyslivka, Kotliarivka in Kharkiv Oblast and Novoselivske and Stelmakhivka in Luhansk Oblast.

On the Lyman front, the settlements of Terny in Donetsk Oblast and Makiivka, Ploshchanka, Nevske, Chervonopopivka, Kreminna, Kuzmyne and Dibrova in Luhansk Oblast came under Russian fire.

Over 25 settlements on the Bakhmut front came under Russian fire, including Spirne, Bilohorivka, Mykolaivka, Rozdolivka, Krasna Hora, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Stupochky, Tarasivka, Kurdiumivka, Ozarianivka and New-York in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Avdiivka front, Russian troops deployed artillery to shell areas in the vicinity of Semenivka, Avdiivka, Sieverne, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Vesele, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Marinka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka.

On the Novopavlivka front, the Russians attacked Vuhledar, Bohoiavlenka, Novoukrainka, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, Velyka Novosilka and Neskuchne with tanks, mortars and artillery.

Over 30 settlements on the Zaporizhzhia front came under Russian fire, including Novopil, Olhivske, Poltavka, Malynivka, Chervone, Huliaipole, Charivne, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Stepove and Kamianske in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Russian forces shelled a total of nearly 20 settlements on the Kherson front, including Kherson, Zolota Balka, Havrylivka, Kachkarivka, Mylove, Beryslav, Vesele, Ivanivka, Mykilske, Chornobaivka, Antonivka, Dniprovske and Honcharne in Kherson Oblast.

The Ukrainian Air Force carried out nine strikes on clusters of Russian troops, as well as a strike on a Russian anti-aircraft missile system in the past day. In addition, Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck a Russian command post, eight clusters of Russian military personnel and an ammunition storage point.

