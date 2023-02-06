All Sections
Russian offensive can be expected at any time after 15 February

Iryna BalachukMonday, 6 February 2023, 08:02
Russian offensive can be expected at any time after 15 February

A new offensive by Russian forces in Luhansk Oblast can be expected any day after 15 February, believes Serhii Haidai, Head of Luhansk Oblast Military Administration.

Source: Haidai on the air of Belsat TV 

Quote from Haidai: "In general, we can expect [an offensive by the Russians – ed.] at any time after 15 February."

Details: According to Haidai, the authorities see that the occupiers are drawing more and more reserves on this front.

Also, more and more equipment is recorded in Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts, which, according to Haidai, the Russians are "partially hiding somewhere in the forest, partly burying, and also building more fortifications from where they will try to launch an offensive".

The head of the oblast military administration also noted that the invaders are bringing in ammunition; however, they are using it much more carefully than before. In his opinion, this also indicates that the Russians are preparing for a full-scale offensive.

Haidai also said that the two-month training of the Russian conscripts is already coming to an end, and Russia will need about 10 days to transfer them to Ukraine and accumulate a reserve for a new offensive.

Background:

  • Oleksii Reznikov, Ukraine’s Defence Minister, stated that the country's defence forces expect Russian offensive operations to begin before the symbolic date of 24 February but urged people to only trust official information.
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russians want to try to recoup last year's failures in February, but Ukraine must survive.
  • On 6 February, Financial Times reported, referring to an unnamed adviser to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, that Russia plans to launch a new large-scale offensive within the next 10 days.

