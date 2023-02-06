All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


British intelligence: Russia uses local elections to justify itself and legitimise occupation

Monday, 6 February 2023, 09:20

British intelligence has reported that the incorporation of local elections in the annexed territories of Ukraine continues efforts to "Russify" them.

Source: European Pravda, referring to the UK Defence Ministry’s intelligence report

So, on 1 February 2023, Valentina Matvienko, the Chairman of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation, said that regional elections would take place in the newly annexed areas of Ukraine on 10 September 2023.

"Incorporating the elections into same day of voting which is scheduled across Russia highlights the leadership’s ambition to present the areas as integral parts of the Federation. This follows continued efforts to ‘Russify’ the occupied areas, which include revision of the education, communication, and transport systems," the report says.

"While meaningful democratic choices are no longer available to voters at even regional level elections in Russia, leaders will likely make the self-vindicating argument that new elections further justify the occupation," the British intelligence said.

Earlier, British intelligence reported that the Russian military had formally integrated occupied areas of Ukraine into its Southern Military District; however, it is unlikely to have an immediate impact on the campaign.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

UK to announce supply of longer-range weapons and training for Ukrainian pilots

Zelensky to visit UK on Wednesday

Russians hit Kharkiv's Central Park

Biden: We have built global coalition and stand with people of Ukraine against Putin's aggression

Russian forces attack Kharkiv, hitting the city centre

Zelenskyy appoints three chairmen of Oblast Military Administrations

All News
RECENT NEWS
11:21
Putin believes time is on his side in war – Estonian Intelligence
10:56
UK to announce supply of longer-range weapons and training for Ukrainian pilots
10:48
"From the heart": wives of occupiers killed in Donbas receive fur coats
10:38
Zelensky to visit UK on Wednesday
10:33
Russians strike energy facility in Nova Kakhovka, apartment building in Druzhkivka
10:28
Ukraine needs infantry fighting vehicles more than tanks
10:22
Germany to supply Ukraine with guided missiles and additional Gepard artillery units by end of February
10:16
Ukraine receives almost 260 generators from Japan in 2 months
10:13
If Ukraine loses, its resources will be turned against us – Estonian Foreign Intelligence
09:06
Tanks must protect Ukraine from spring offensive – German Vice-Chancellor
All News