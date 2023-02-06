All Sections
British intelligence: Russia uses local elections to justify itself and legitimise occupation

Monday, 6 February 2023, 08:20
British intelligence: Russia uses local elections to justify itself and legitimise occupation

British intelligence has reported that the incorporation of local elections in the annexed territories of Ukraine continues efforts to "Russify" them.

Source: European Pravda, referring to the UK Defence Ministry’s intelligence report

So, on 1 February 2023, Valentina Matvienko, the Chairman of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation, said that regional elections would take place in the newly annexed areas of Ukraine on 10 September 2023.

"Incorporating the elections into same day of voting which is scheduled across Russia highlights the leadership’s ambition to present the areas as integral parts of the Federation. This follows continued efforts to ‘Russify’ the occupied areas, which include revision of the education, communication, and transport systems," the report says.

"While meaningful democratic choices are no longer available to voters at even regional level elections in Russia, leaders will likely make the self-vindicating argument that new elections further justify the occupation," the British intelligence said.

Earlier, British intelligence reported that the Russian military had formally integrated occupied areas of Ukraine into its Southern Military District; however, it is unlikely to have an immediate impact on the campaign.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement: