Authorities of Russian Kaluga Oblast report drone explosion over Kaluga city

STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 6 February 2023, 09:38
Vladislav Shapsha, Governor of Kaluga Oblast, the Russian Federation, has said that a drone exploded in the sky over the city in the morning.

Source: Shapsha on Telegram; Telegram channel Mash

Quote from Shapsha: "Tonight, residents of the suburbs of Kaluga heard an explosion. It is established that at 05:00, in the forest near the city, a drone exploded in the air at an altitude of 50 metres."

Advertisement:

Details: As Mash reported, the drone was reportedly flying towards one of the military facilities.

The governor stated that there was no damage to civilian and social facilities, and no casualties were reported.

Advertisement: