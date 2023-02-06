Ukrainian military arrive in UK to get to grips with AS90 self-propelled howitzers

A group of Ukrainian soldiers has arrived in the UK to train on the AS90 Self-Propelled Howitzers (SPHs).

Source: The Ministry of Defence of the UK, as European Pravda reports

Quote: "A warm welcome to Ukrainian personnel who have arrived in the UK this weekend to get to grips with the AS90. The AS90 is an armoured self-propelled artillery weapon which the UK is providing to help Ukraine defend its homeland and retake territory," the ministry said on Twitter.

Background:

In late January, Ukrainian tank crews arrived in the UK to train on Challenger 2 tanks.

On 15 January, the UK confirmed its plans to provide Ukraine with a company of 14 Challenger 2 tanks and about 30 AS90 155mm SPHs.

Alex Chalk, British Deputy Secretary of Defence, hopes that Challenger 2 tanks would arrive in Ukraine at the end of March.

