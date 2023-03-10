All Sections
Russian forces fire on occupied Oleshky in Kherson Oblast in order to discredit Ukraine's Armed Forces

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 10 March 2023, 07:17
Russian forces fire on occupied Oleshky in Kherson Oblast in order to discredit Ukraine's Armed Forces

The Russian invaders have fired mortar bombs on the occupied city of Oleshky in Kherson Oblast in order to discredit Ukraine’s Defence Forces.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 10 March

Quote: "The Russian invaders, once again, in order to discredit the Defence Forces of Ukraine, are committing criminal acts in the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson Oblast. Residents of Oleshky city were subjected to a mortar attack by invaders this time."

Details: The General Staff also reported that the Russians are deploying personnel in residential blocks in occupied Rubizhne, Luhansk Oblast, hiding behind the civilian population.

"Servicemen of the occupying forces are settled on the first and second floors, and civilians are left to live above," the report said.

