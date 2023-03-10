All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia attacks Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight, causing damage and electricity problems

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 10 March 2023, 06:55
Russia attacks Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight, causing damage and electricity problems

Once again, the Russians attacked communities in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight, causing damage to private premises and problems with the electricity supply in some settlements.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Russia attacked the Nikopol district at night with rockets and heavy artillery. People are unharmed, but there is damage to businesses and homes. They targeted the Pokrov hromada (an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories). There was a strike on an energy facility. There is considerable destruction there. A fire broke out, which firefighters have already extinguished.

Advertisement:

Three localities in the district are partially without power. Power engineers are working on this."

Details: It was reported that Russia also fired twice from heavy artillery at the Chervonohryhorivka hromada, as a result of which transport and agricultural businesses, an administrative building, three private houses, three outbuildings, a car and a power line were damaged.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: