Russia attacks Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight, causing damage and electricity problems

Once again, the Russians attacked communities in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight, causing damage to private premises and problems with the electricity supply in some settlements.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Russia attacked the Nikopol district at night with rockets and heavy artillery. People are unharmed, but there is damage to businesses and homes. They targeted the Pokrov hromada (an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories). There was a strike on an energy facility. There is considerable destruction there. A fire broke out, which firefighters have already extinguished.

Three localities in the district are partially without power. Power engineers are working on this."

Details: It was reported that Russia also fired twice from heavy artillery at the Chervonohryhorivka hromada, as a result of which transport and agricultural businesses, an administrative building, three private houses, three outbuildings, a car and a power line were damaged.

