12 EU countries urge Belgium to accelerate negotiations on Ukraine and Moldova's accession

Oleh Pavliuk, OLEKSANDR SHUMILINWednesday, 5 June 2024, 16:50
12 EU countries urge Belgium to accelerate negotiations on Ukraine and Moldova's accession
Martin Dvořák, Czech Minister of European Affairs, initiated a letter calling on the Belgian presidency of the Council of the European Union to accelerate progress in discussions for Ukraine and Moldova's EU accession.

Source: ČTK, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: The letter, sent by Dvořák to Belgium's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hadja Lahbib, was signed by another 11 EU member states: Sweden, Finland, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia, Estonia, Latvia, and Slovakia.

The signatories express their appreciation for "the steps taken by the Belgian presidency of the EU in the process of Ukraine and Moldova's accession to the EU," emphasising the importance of motivating both countries for full membership through gradual integration into EU policies and programmes.

They further suggest that the EU Council should approve the negotiation framework for Ukraine and Moldova, allowing for intergovernmental meetings with both countries by the end of the month.

"I believe that now is the right time to move forward and take concrete steps in the process of Ukraine and Moldova joining the EU," concludes Czech Minister Dvořák in a letter.

As the media reported last month, Brussels officials insist on starting official negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the European Union as early as in June.

Katarina Mathernova, the EU Ambassador to Ukraine, believes that Ukraine is ready to start negotiations on joining the European Union and hopes these will begin by the end of June.

Read also: Kyiv will take the Albanian path to EU membership: details of Ukraine's negotiating framework emerge 

