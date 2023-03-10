All Sections
Air defence in Ukraine’s north will strengthen with mobile fire groups

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 10 March 2023, 11:54
The anti-aircraft defence of the north of Ukraine will continue to be strengthened with mobile fire groups.

Source: Lieutenant General Serhii Naev, Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on Facebook; Ukrainian Ministry of Defence news agency Armiia Inform

Details: Nayev said that mobile air defence fire groups began to be used in the Northern operational area at the end of 2022. These units proved themselves well during this time and destroyed dozens of air targets.

The commander also said that efficiency will also increase if their number gradually increases.

Among the main tasks of mobile fire groups is a reconnaissance of the airspace and destruction of enemy air targets. However, the main advantage compared to stationary systems is quick deployment – up to ten minutes – and the ability to move on the terrain depending on the direction in which the enemy is detected.

The composition of such a group can include up to four servicemen – a driver, a machine gunner, a MANPADS operator and a group commander. As for routes, these are chosen based on the results of the analysis of previous Russian airstrikes.

Quote from Nayev: "For the enemy, the main goal is to hit our critical infrastructure targets, so it selects routes that are effective for its means of air attack. We, on the contrary, analyse and counter its insidious plans.

The appearance of mobile fire groups is a successful optimisation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Appropriate weapons are installed on cars provided by volunteers. In particular, a large-calibre machine gun or a portable anti-aircraft missile system. By saturating our air defence system with such groups, we increase the effectiveness of our defence as a whole."

