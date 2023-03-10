Wagner Group's inglorious history coming to end in fields of Bakhmut

Ukraine's defence forces are observing the conflict between Yevgeny Prigozhin, financier of the Wagner Private Military Company (PMC), and the Russian military leadership, believing that the inglorious history of this group is coming to an end, thanks to the PMC’s losses near the city of Bakhmut.

Source: Colonel Serhii Cherevatyi, spokesperson for the Eastern grouping of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "We are monitoring the radio intercepts and Prigozhin's on-air statements. He has tensions and conflict with the command of the 'operation' [the so-called special military operation is how Russian propaganda refers to the war against Ukraine] ... with [Valery] Gerasimov [Head of the Russian General Staff]. Prigozhin and his terrorists have insulted the military leadership of the aggressor country, including Gerasimov.

Naturally, they have some tensions and unwillingness to help him, and vice versa, Prigozhin has a desire to preserve his military and political subjectivity, to become a significant figure influencing the adoption of processes in the Russian Federation, but [this is being prevented by – ed.] the valour and skill of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, which have destroyed the Wagner Group. It has suffered significant losses, and we can say that most of them have perished on the fields of Bakhmut.

It is clear that these processes are leading to the end of their inglorious history in the medium term."

Details: Regarding the overall situation in Ukraine's East, Cherevatyi noted that Russian forces are attempting further attacks on the Kupiansk, Lyman and Bakhmut fronts.

Bakhmut is the main objective of their attack. On 9-10 March, Russian troops attempted to conduct assault operations in and around the area of the settlements of Zaliznianske, Orikhove, Vasylivka, Dubove, Bakhmut itself, and Ivanivsk, attacking them 188 times using tubed and rocket artillery.

There were 57 combat engagements on this front. Russia lost 191 troops killed and 319 wounded.

As for Bakhmut, 20 attacks and 23 combat engagements have occurred over the past day.

There were 347 attacks on the Kupiansk-Lyman front. As Cherevatyi states, this front has the highest number of times where the Russian army have used artillery and multiple rocket launchers.

Five air attacks were reported in that area, with 35 invaders killed and 55 wounded.

The Colonel added that the use of armoured vehicles has been attempted in this area for several weeks, but the Russian equipment is being destroyed daily. Two T-72 tanks and two BMP-2 infantry fighting vehicles were hit on 9-10 March.

