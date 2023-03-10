All Sections
We would like security guarantees from NATO while we are not part of it – Zelenskyy

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 10 March 2023, 15:05
Ukraine would like to have security guarantees from NATO countries while Ukraine is moving towards membership in the Alliance. 

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, during a press conference in Kyiv with Sanna Marin, Prime Minister of Finland, reports Interfax-Ukraine news agency 

Quote: "As for the NATO summit in Vilnius: yes, we are invited, but we would like particular steps ahead to be taken — apart from the state of our relationship with NATO at the moment." 

Details: Zelenskyy has thanked all the NATO members that support Ukraine on the battlefield, but emphasised that the country needs security guarantees while it is not a member of the Alliance. 

Quote: "We need strategic security guarantees. And even if we cannot be a part of NATO during the war, we would like to have appropriate security guarantees along the way, while we are still not in the Alliance. And it is those steps ahead towards Ukraine we are expecting from the NATO members on the summit in Vilnius. We will be working on it." 

Advertisement: