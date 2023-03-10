All Sections
Child injured by cluster munition explosion after man brings it home

Yevhen KizilovFriday, 10 March 2023, 19:47
Child injured by cluster munition explosion after man brings it home

In Mykolaiv Oblast, a man brought home a cluster munition he found in the garden. The ammunition exploded near a nine-year-old boy.

Source: Serhii Shaikhet, Head of Police in Mykolaiv Oblast, on Telegram

Details: It is reported that the incident took place in the village of Lymany, in the Halitsynivka hromada [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].

The man found an unexploded cluster munition in the garden, brought it home and left it in the yard, and went about  his business.

At that same time, a nine-year-old boy was riding a scooter in the yard. The cluster munition detonated and the child received shrapnel injuries.

The boy was taken to the hospital, now doctors are fighting for his life.

 

