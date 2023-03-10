All Sections
Ukraine's Fencing Federation responds to Russian athletes' return to international fencing competitions

Yevhen KizilovFriday, 10 March 2023, 20:38
Ukraine's Fencing Federation responds to Russian athletes' return to international fencing competitions

Mykhailo Illiashev, President of the Fencing Federation of Ukraine, has responded with shock and outrage to the International Fencing Federation’s (FIE) decision to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete internationally.

Source: Mykhailo Illiashev in a comment for Suspilne

Quote from Illiashev: "We are deeply shocked and outraged and we are calling an urgent meeting of the praesidium [of the Ukrainian Fencing Federation – ed.] to decide on our response to the FIE decision and discuss how we might appeal it. Over the weekend we will consult the members of the federation, athletes, coaches, the National Olympic Committee [of Ukraine], and the Ministry of Youth and Sports."

Details: Illiashev became the President of the Fencing Federation of Ukraine on 1 March. The Federation was previously headed by Vadym Hutsait, who is also the head of Ukraine’s National Olympic Committee and is the Minister of Youth and Sports.

Previously: The International Fencing Federation allowed Russian and Belarusian athletes to participate in competitions again, in particular in the selection for the Olympic Games. 

