Zelenskyy: Ukraine in talks with Norway over training Ukrainian pilots

European PravdaFriday, 10 March 2023, 21:01

Bjørn Arild Gram, Norway’s Minister of Defence, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed the two countries’ co-operation on training Ukrainian pilots.

Source: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a video address

Details: President Zelenskyy thanked Norway for its military support, which enabled Ukraine to strengthen its air defence, artillery, and other forces. He also mentioned Norway’s long-term budget support program for Ukraine, which will see US$7 billion given to Ukraine over the course of five years.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "We discussed additional steps that we can take together with Norway to make this spring a success both for Ukrainian defense and for the prospects of pan-European security.

By the way, we are starting to communicate with Norway about the possibilities of a training mission for our pilots."

Details: Zelenskyy did not disclose any additional information about the possibility of training Ukrainian pilots in Norway.

Background: Media reported earlier that two Ukrainian pilots had arrived in the US to be evaluated by the US military. US officials told CNN that 10 more Ukrainian pilots may come to the US for the same evaluation and assessment.

Ukraine’s Air Force has confirmed that the US is assessing the combat experience and capabilities of two Ukrainian pilots in order to determine how long it would take to train them to fly "a type of aircraft that will be officially determined and publicly announced".

Ukraine continues to ask the US to supply fighter jets; Ukrainian government officials have ramped up a public campaign for the jets over the last few days.

