Ukraine's defence forces repel over 100 Russian assaults – General Staff report

Ukraine's defence forces have repelled over 100 Russian attacks on 5 fronts over the course of 10 March.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 11 March

Quote from the General Staff: "Over the course of the past 24 hours, enemy forces carried out 29 airstrikes and 4 missile strikes, as well as 100 attacks using multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS). There are civilian casualties; civilian infrastructure and residential buildings sustained damage.

Enemy forces are continuing their attempts to advance as far as the administrative borders of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts. They are focusing their main efforts on offensive operations on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Marinka and Shakhtarsk fronts. Our soldiers repelled over 100 enemy attacks on those fronts over the course of the past 24 hours."

Details: There were no significant changes on the Volyn, Polissia, Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts. There was no evidence that Russia was forming offensive units in those areas [in northern Ukraine – ed.]. Still, Russian forces are continuing to set up positions in parts of Bryansk and Kursk oblasts (Russia) near the border with Ukraine. They deployed mortars and artillery to fire on areas in and around Senkivka, Yeline, Hai and Leonivka (Chernihiv Oblast); Znob-Novhorodske, Seredyna-Buda, Khodyne and Atynske (Sumy Oblast); and Strilecha, Starytsia, Ohirtseve, Ambarne, Fyholivka, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Zapadne and Kamianka (Kharkiv Oblast).

Russian forces are attempting to improve their tactical positions on the Lyman front. They conducted unsuccessful offensive operations in the vicinity of Hrianykivka, Masiutivka, Nevske, Kreminna, Bilohorivka, Spirne and Fedorivka. They shelled areas in and around over 20 civilian settlements, including Hrianykivka, Masiutivka, Kyslivka, Pishchane and Krokhmalne (Kharkiv Oblast) and Novoselivske, Stelmakhivka, Nevske and Kuzmyne (Luhansk Oblast).

Russian assault operations continued also on the Bakhmut front, where Ukrainian defence forces repelled numerous attacks in the vicinity of Zaliznianske, Paraskoviivka, Dubovo-Vasylivka, Bakhmut, Bohdanivka and Ivanivske. A total of 19 settlements came under Russian fire, including Vasiukivka, Zaliznianske, Minkivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bakhmut, Ozarianivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Kostiantynivka, Maiorsk and New-York (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Avdiivka, Marinka and Shakhtarsk fronts, Russian forces carried out unsuccessful offensive operations near Kamianka, Avdiivka, Tonenke, Sieverne, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Marinka and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast). They shelled areas in and around Krasnohorivka, Kamianka, Avdiivka, Tonenke, Sieverne, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Marinka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka and Vuhledar.

Russian forces are on the defensive on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts. They shelled areas in and around more than 30 cities, towns and villages, including Zolota Balka, Kachkarivka, Kairy, Kozatske, Mykolaivka, Ivanivka, Inhulets, Molodizhne, Inzhenerne and Kherson.

The General Staff reported that Russian occupation forces are continuing to intimidate residents of some of the Russian-occupied settlements in Donetsk Oblast. For example, they have set up checkpoints in the town of Volodymyrivka to prevent anyone who is not registered there from entering. Local residents are not allowed to move freely outside.

Ukraine's aircraft conducted 11 airstrikes on clusters of Russian military personnel and 1 airstrike on a Russian anti-aircraft missile system.

Ukraine's defence forces shot down one Russian Orlan-10 unmanned aerial vehicle.

Units of Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery struck five clusters of Russian troops, one anti-aircraft missile system, and an ammunition storage point.

