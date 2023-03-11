Over 1,000 Russian soldiers killed in Ukraine on 10 March

Ukrainian defence forces killed 1,010 Russian soldiers on Friday, 10 March.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 11 March 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 158,000 (+1,010) military personnel,

3,458 (+10) tanks,

6,762 (+20) armoured combat vehicles,

2,483 (+8) artillery systems,

493 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems,

257 (+1) air defence systems,

304 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft,

289 (+0) helicopters,

2,108 (+1) operational-tactical UAVs,

907 (+0) cruise missiles,

18 (+0) ships/boats,

5,344 (+7) vehicles and tankers,

242 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment.

The data is being confirmed.

