Over 1,000 Russian soldiers killed in Ukraine on 10 March
Saturday, 11 March 2023, 08:26
Ukrainian defence forces killed 1,010 Russian soldiers on Friday, 10 March.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 11 March 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 158,000 (+1,010) military personnel,
- 3,458 (+10) tanks,
- 6,762 (+20) armoured combat vehicles,
- 2,483 (+8) artillery systems,
- 493 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems,
- 257 (+1) air defence systems,
- 304 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft,
- 289 (+0) helicopters,
- 2,108 (+1) operational-tactical UAVs,
- 907 (+0) cruise missiles,
- 18 (+0) ships/boats,
- 5,344 (+7) vehicles and tankers,
- 242 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment.
The data is being confirmed.
Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!