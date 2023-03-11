All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Over 1,000 Russian soldiers killed in Ukraine on 10 March

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 11 March 2023, 07:26
Over 1,000 Russian soldiers killed in Ukraine on 10 March

Ukrainian defence forces killed 1,010 Russian soldiers on Friday, 10 March. 

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 11 March 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:
  • approximately 158,000 (+1,010) military personnel,
  • 3,458 (+10) tanks,
  • 6,762 (+20) armoured combat vehicles,
  • 2,483 (+8) artillery systems,
  • 493 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems,
  • 257 (+1) air defence systems,
  • 304 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft,
  • 289 (+0) helicopters,
  • 2,108 (+1) operational-tactical UAVs,
  • 907 (+0) cruise missiles,
  • 18 (+0) ships/boats,
  • 5,344 (+7) vehicles and tankers,
  • 242 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment.

The data is being confirmed.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
All News
Advertisement: