Over 1,000 Russian soldiers killed in Ukraine on 10 March

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 11 March 2023, 08:26
Ukrainian defence forces killed 1,010 Russian soldiers on Friday, 10 March. 

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 11 March 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 158,000 (+1,010) military personnel,
  • 3,458 (+10) tanks,
  • 6,762 (+20) armoured combat vehicles,
  • 2,483 (+8) artillery systems,
  • 493 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems,
  • 257 (+1) air defence systems,
  • 304 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft,
  • 289 (+0) helicopters,
  • 2,108 (+1) operational-tactical UAVs,
  • 907 (+0) cruise missiles,
  • 18 (+0) ships/boats,
  • 5,344 (+7) vehicles and tankers,
  • 242 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment.

The data is being confirmed.

