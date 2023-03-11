All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Frontline in Bakhmut runs through city centre – UK Intelligence

European PravdaSaturday, 11 March 2023, 09:49
Frontline in Bakhmut runs through city centre – UK Intelligence

Russian forces, consisting of mercenaries from the Wagner Private Military Company (PMC), have taken control of most of the eastern part of the city of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast over the past four days, and the front line now runs through its centre along the Bakhmutka River.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence review, as reported by European Pravda

Details: UK Intelligence notes that the Ukrainian Armed Forces hold the western part of Bakhmut and have destroyed key bridges over the Bakhmutka River, "which runs through north-south through a strip of open ground 200m-800m wide, between built up areas".

"With Ukrainian units able to fire from fortified buildings to the west, this area has become a killing zone, likely making it highly challenging for Wagner forces attempting to continue their frontal assault westwards," the UK MoD stated

At the same time, UK Intelligence notes that Ukrainian forces and their supply lines west of Bakhmut remain vulnerable to constant attempts by Russian forces to outflank the defenders from the north and south.

Bakhmut has been the scene of the fiercest fighting in Ukraine in recent months. The Ukrainian command decided not to retreat from the city, explaining that this defence would allow them to exhaust the most capable Russian forces.

Background: At the same time, as previously noted by UK Defence Intelligence, the Ukrainian defence of Bakhmut continues to degrade the forces on both sides.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Earlier, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said regarding the Ukrainian defence of Bakhmut that the city may fall into Russian hands in the coming days. Still, it would not necessarily be a turning point in the war.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

First Ukrainian crews complete training on Leopard 2 tanks in Spain

International Criminal Court to start two war crimes proceedings against Russia

Russia considers raising conscription age to enlist more people within next 2 years

Chinese President plans to speak with Zelenskyy

Hero Matsiievskyi executed for saying "Glory to Ukraine!" was Moldovan citizen

Wagnerites trying to break through to central Bakhmut, attacking from several directions

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:37
Ukrainian military complete training on Leopard 2 tanks in Germany
20:01
Bomb disposal experts and civilian injured by Russian munitions in Kherson Oblast: one killed
19:38
Russia ready to extend grain agreement, but only for 60 days
19:31
First Ukrainian crews complete training on Leopard 2 tanks in Spain
19:26
Ukraine's Armed Forces show what settlement near Bakhmut looks like after fighting
19:07
150 Wagner Group fighters hospitalised in Russian-occupied Luhansk Oblast
18:53
France succeeded in changing its attitude toward Ukraine
18:36
Russia attacks towns in Donetsk Oblast with Uragan MLRS, killing and injuring civilians
18:30
Ukraine's defence forces repel Russian assaults on Bakhmut front, fighting continues in Bakhmut – General Staff report
18:26
Journalist Yesypenko, imprisoned in Crimea, is not allowed to communicate with his family
All News