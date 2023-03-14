All Sections
Almost 22,000 Ukrainian civilians killed or wounded since beginning of Russian aggression

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 14 March 2023, 06:22
Almost 22,000 Ukrainian civilians killed or wounded since beginning of Russian aggression

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) has recorded 21,965 civilian casualties in Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian invasion. Among them, 8,231 people have been killed and 13,734 wounded.

Source: Report of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights

Details: OHCHR confirmed the deaths of 3,664 men, 2,173 women, 260 boys and 203 girls; the gender of 31 children and 1,900 adults has not yet been confirmed.

According to OHCHR information, 17,619 victims (6,372 killed and 11,247 wounded) were in the territory controlled by Ukraine at the time of the Russian invasion.

From 1 to 12 March 2023, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) recorded 293 civilian casualties (84 killed and 209 wounded) in Ukraine.

OHCHR noted that the actual figures are considerably higher, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration. This concerns, for example, Mariupol, Lysychansk, Popasna, and Sievierodonetsk, where there are allegations of numerous civilian casualties.

Advertisement: