Russia sets limit on use of shells due to lack of ammunition – UK Intelligence

Russia is increasingly applying the principles of command-and-control economics to its military-industrial complex, which cannot meet the frontline needs for ammunition.

Details: In recent weeks, the shortage of Russian artillery ammunition has reportedly worsened to the point where rationing measures are in force in many parts of the contact line.

Quote: "This has almost certainly been a key reason why no Russian formation has recently been able to generate operationally significant offensive action," the UK MoD states

Details: UK Intelligence also noted that Russia has almost certainly resorted to using old stockpiles of previously declared unfit-for-use ammunition.

The UK Ministry of Defence pointed out that the Russian Presidential Decree of 3 March 2023, provides measures that will allow the Ministry of Trade and Industry to suspend defence companies that do not fulfil production targets, bypassing the powers of the heads of defence companies.

"Russia is increasingly applying the principles of a command economy to its military industrial complex because it recognises that its defence manufacturing capacity is a key vulnerability in the increasingly attritional ‘special military operation," the intelligence notes

Background: Lithuanian military intelligence stated that Russia has the resources to wage an intensive war for two years. Although the quality of the resources is not in question, the old equipment may also cause much damage.

