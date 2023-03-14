Russian forces attack centre of Kramatorsk in morning, killing one person

Russian invaders launched a missile attack on the centre of Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast, on the morning of 14 March, killing one person.

Source: Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Ppress service of General Prosecutor's Office; President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote from Kyrylenko: "Russian troops launched a missile at the city centre. Preliminary reports indicate that six multi-storey buildings have been damaged."

Details: As he states, one person has been killed and at least three have been injured in the attack.

The Prosecutor General's Office later said that the invaders' missile hit an apartment building. Four wounded were pulled from under the rubble. One victim died in the hospital, and three other citizens received qualified medical assistance.

The ceiling and wall of one of the entrances were damaged, and windows and balconies were smashed.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing. The number of victims is still being established.

Reacting to the morning's strike on Kramatorsk, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasised that "the evil state continues to fight against civilians, destroying lives and leaving nothing human."

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Every strike that takes an innocent life must lead to a legal and fair sentence that punishes murder. It will definitely happen."

