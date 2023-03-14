All Sections
Kyiv authorities to remove some checkpoints and fill in some trenches in the city

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 14 March 2023, 10:36
Kyiv city authorities and the military have decided to improve the system of engineering barriers in the capital, with some checkpoints being removed, others being put into "sleep" mode, and some will be upgraded and strengthened.

Source: Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA) on Telegram

Quote from Head of KCMA Serhii Popko: "Some checkpoints and engineering structures will remain in operation; some of the engineering barriers will go into ‘sleep’ mode; other engineering barriers will be completely dismantled."

Details: The engineering structures that will continue to fulfil their security function for the capital will be retained and improved. In particular, unsuitable concrete blocks, sandbags, and anti-tank hedgehogs will be replaced with new ones, dugouts will be reinforced and trenches will be put in order.

Some of the other engineering barriers that are critical to the city's defence will remain in "sleep" mode. That is, the checkpoints will be removed from the roadway, but concrete blocks, sandbags, anti-tank hedgehogs, etc. will be left in designated places. This is to ensure that in the event of a threat to the capital, the barriers can be quickly put into combat mode.

It has been promised that such "sleeping" structures will be inspected with the subsequent replacement or restoration of unusable elements.

The rest of Kyiv's engineering barriers, which are no longer needed, will be dismantled. That is, the checkpoints will be removed from the roadway, concrete blocks, sandbags and anti-tank hedgehogs will be removed, trenches will be filled in, and dugouts will be dismantled.

The KCMA explained that the direct threat of combat actions in Kyiv is currently minimal, and optimising the network of barriers will make the city more comfortable for residents. In particular, the capital's roads will be relieved, and Kyiv residents will be able to move more freely around the city.

At the same time, Popko emphasised that the war in Ukraine is ongoing and that the military threat from the northern direction has not been completely removed.

