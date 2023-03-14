All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia amassed about US$80 billion in foreign assets under sanctions over year

European PravdaTuesday, 14 March 2023, 10:16

Russia has managed to accumulate about a third of its revenues from the sale of raw materials outside the country during the year of the full-scale war. This could be one of the targets for new Western sanctions.

Source: Bloomberg; European Pravda

Details: Bloomberg’s economic analysts suggest that these funds, totalling about US$80 billion, are scattered across holdings of cash, property and investments in affiliates abroad. This shadow reserve presumably helps the Kremlin sustain its finances under sanctions.

Maria Shagina, an economist at the UK-based International Institute for Strategic Studies, has stated that Europe did not immediately impose sanctions against Russia's energy sector, and the Kremlin managed to accumulate one of the largest current account surpluses in recent history, which effectively offset the effect of the Central Bank's asset freeze.

Advertisement:

In amassing international assets last year, Russia gained a surplus equivalent to around 5% of the gross domestic product.

Such assets could potentially become the next target of sanctions, especially if they are directly linked to the state, and in Russia, a significant share of many large commodity-exporting companies is state-owned. However, even if Western countries are able to identify the owner of such assets and prove a connection for sanctions, the share of recovered assets will likely be less than these estimates.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
All News
Advertisement: