Belarus announces draft for military training in March

The Belarusian Ministry of Defence has announced a planned draft of conscripts for military training this month.

Source: Belarusian Ministry of Defence on Telegram



Quote: "The Armed Forces are continuing planned measures to improve the combat readiness of formations and military units, as part of which, in March, conscription of persons liable for military service will be carried out.

During the training camps, persons liable for military service will improve their professional knowledge, get acquainted with new models of weapons, military and special equipment, and take part in planned training and exercises."

Background: The armed forces of Belarus and Russia have been conducting military exercises amid the war in Ukraine. In 2021, the two countries used military exercises to cover the concentration of forces and military equipment near Ukraine's borders.

