Russia attack Odesa Oblast in morning: Su-24s launch 4 anti-radar missiles

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 14 March 2023, 12:27
On the morning of 14 March, Russia launched a missile strike on Odesa Oblast using tactical aircraft.

Source: Operational Command Pivden (South)

Details: During the morning air attack, Su-24 aircraft launched four anti-radar missiles, presumably Kh-31s, in the direction from the sea to the coast.

It is reported that thanks to effective counteraction, the missiles were neutralised over the sea, but debris and the blast wave damaged a kindergarten on the coast and several private houses around. There were no casualties.

Quote: "Russia once again reminded that the coast is now a line of hostilities and is extremely dangerous.

Therefore, compliance with the restrictions of martial law is justified and appropriate, in particular, for the preservation of life."

 
photo: Operational Command Pivden (South)

