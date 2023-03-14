Russia attack Odesa Oblast in morning: Su-24s launch 4 anti-radar missiles
On the morning of 14 March, Russia launched a missile strike on Odesa Oblast using tactical aircraft.
Source: Operational Command Pivden (South)
Details: During the morning air attack, Su-24 aircraft launched four anti-radar missiles, presumably Kh-31s, in the direction from the sea to the coast.
It is reported that thanks to effective counteraction, the missiles were neutralised over the sea, but debris and the blast wave damaged a kindergarten on the coast and several private houses around. There were no casualties.
Наслідки ракетного удару по Одещині вранці 14 березня— Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) March 14, 2023
відео - ОК "Південь" pic.twitter.com/IuXQ5yBYi2
Quote: "Russia once again reminded that the coast is now a line of hostilities and is extremely dangerous.
Therefore, compliance with the restrictions of martial law is justified and appropriate, in particular, for the preservation of life."
