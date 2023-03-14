All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Residents of Moscow and Oblast report unidentified UAVs en masse

STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 14 March 2023, 12:33
Residents of Moscow and Oblast report unidentified UAVs en masse

In recent days, residents of the city of Moscow and Moscow Oblast have been reporting unidentified drones, most of which have been circling over their homes, and one of which was near an oil refinery.

Source: Russian local Telegram channel Baza

Details: The first suspicious UAV was reportedly spotted on 10 March over the village of Rogovo near Moscow. Police were immediately called to the scene but were unable to find either the drone or its owner.

Advertisement:

However, three days later, an unidentified drone was allegedly spotted over the village again.

Also, on 10 March, four drones allegedly circled over several villages and towns near the Planet of the Apes zoo on Kaluga Highway.

And on 12 March, another drone, allegedly flying at a low altitude, was seen in the village of Krasnopahorskoe. The UAV was heading to the Tatneft gas station on Kaluga Highway, after which it turned around and flew back, tentatively, towards the settlements of Mikhaylovo-Yartsevskoye and Armeyskiy.

Two more drones were reported on the afternoon of 13 March: one of them flew over the village of Voronovskoye, and the other flew over the Borisovskie Ponds in southern Moscow towards Kapotnya, where Gazpromneft's refinery is located. The UAVs were not identified.

The last drone was found at around 03:00 on 14 March near the Kakhovskaya metro station in the village of Zyuzino. This time, Russian National Guard officers managed to identify two UAV operators, who later explained that they were filming the night streets for personal purposes, but they were detained anyway.

Background: On 13 March, it was reported that Moscow authorities had begun cutting down forests to deploy air defence systems in the Russian capital.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
All News
Advertisement: