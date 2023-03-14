All Sections
Residents of Moscow and Oblast report unidentified UAVs en masse

STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 14 March 2023, 13:33
Residents of Moscow and Oblast report unidentified UAVs en masse

In recent days, residents of the city of Moscow and Moscow Oblast have been reporting unidentified drones, most of which have been circling over their homes, and one of which was near an oil refinery.

Source: Russian local Telegram channel Baza

Details: The first suspicious UAV was reportedly spotted on 10 March over the village of Rogovo near Moscow. Police were immediately called to the scene but were unable to find either the drone or its owner.

However, three days later, an unidentified drone was allegedly spotted over the village again.

Also, on 10 March, four drones allegedly circled over several villages and towns near the Planet of the Apes zoo on Kaluga Highway.

And on 12 March, another drone, allegedly flying at a low altitude, was seen in the village of Krasnopahorskoe. The UAV was heading to the Tatneft gas station on Kaluga Highway, after which it turned around and flew back, tentatively, towards the settlements of Mikhaylovo-Yartsevskoye and Armeyskiy.

Two more drones were reported on the afternoon of 13 March: one of them flew over the village of Voronovskoye, and the other flew over the Borisovskie Ponds in southern Moscow towards Kapotnya, where Gazpromneft's refinery is located. The UAVs were not identified.

The last drone was found at around 03:00 on 14 March near the Kakhovskaya metro station in the village of Zyuzino. This time, Russian National Guard officers managed to identify two UAV operators, who later explained that they were filming the night streets for personal purposes, but they were detained anyway.

Background: On 13 March, it was reported that Moscow authorities had begun cutting down forests to deploy air defence systems in the Russian capital.

