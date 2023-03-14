All Sections
Ukroboronprom starts production of shells for 3 types of tanks for Ukraine's Armed Forces

STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 14 March 2023, 14:07
The State Concern Ukroboronprom, in partnership with a NATO country, has launched the production of 125-mm shells for tanks used by Ukrainian defenders.

Source: Press service of Ukroboronprom

Quote: "At the request of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, the first batch of 125-mm shells for T-64, T-72 and T-80 tanks, which the Armed Forces of Ukraine use to fight the occupiers, has already been delivered."

Details: It is reported that this is the second ammunition the State Concern businesses have produced in close partnership with a NATO country abroad.

The State Concern reiterated that for the first time since independence, Ukraine has launched its own production of ammunition: 82-mm and 120-mm mortar shells, 122-mm and 152-mm artillery rounds, and now a 125-mm tank shell.

For security reasons, the production has been moved outside the country, but Ukrainians are involved in the creation of the ammunition: designers, technologists, turners, foundry workers, etc.

Ukroboronprom has also recently signed a contract with the Ministry of Defenсe for the supply of 120-mm mortar shells manufactured in cooperation with one of the North Atlantic Alliance member states.

