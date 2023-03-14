All Sections
Russians start to issue more summonses for military service in Crimea

Alona MazurenkoTuesday, 14 March 2023, 17:55
The Russian occupiers are increasingly handing out summonses in cities of temporarily occupied Crimea.

Source: Centre of National Resistance

Quote: "The so-called partial mobilisation of the Kremlin is increasing its pace. Despite the promises collaborator Aksyonov received from the Russian government that there will be no mass mobilisation in Crimea, the number of summonses on the streets of Crimean cities is increasing.

At the same time, panic is growing among collaborators and Russians who have moved to Crimea."

Details: It is noted that the Russian businesses, which have entered the peninsula since 2014, are withdrawing their funds and preparing for evacuation.

This especially applies to the hotel and restaurant businesses.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

