After precise strikes by Ukrainian forces, invaders ransack homes of villagers in Kherson Oblast

The Russian invaders have ransacked the homes of residents of the village of Abrykosivka, Kherson Oblast, due to the recent airstrikes that targeted the location of a Russian unit.

Source: the General Staff of the Armed Forces

Details: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that during the past day in the settlement of Abrykosivka in the occupied part of Kherson Oblast, the Russians terrorised the locals.

Advertisement:

According to the information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the reason for the searches of private houses and the inspection of mobile communication devices, personal laptops, and computers was the Ukrainian attack on a base that belonged to a Russian military unit.

As a result of the attack, four units of armoured vehicles (infantry fighting vehicles and self-propelled artillery units) and at least fifteen occupants were killed. The number of wounded is being checked and clarified.

In addition, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that over the last few days, approximately 1,000 enemy servicemen have been stationed on the territory of coastal camping sites and boarding houses in Yalta town, Donetsk Oblast.

Because of this, the nearest streets and the beach area were blocked entirely, additional roadblocks were placed, and the number of foot patrols was doubled. Engineering barriers, trenches and dugouts were noticed at recreation facilities near the occupiers' bases. Additionally, the number of naval training exercises, which involve the use of various types of weapons, has increased.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!





