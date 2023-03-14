All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian Defence Minister announces formation of "naval coalition": 3 countries have already joined

Alona MazurenkoTuesday, 14 March 2023, 18:10
Ukrainian Defence Minister announces formation of naval coalition: 3 countries have already joined

Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov has announced that Ukraine will develop its fleet, and so far three countries have joined the naval coalition: Ukraine, the UK, and the Netherlands.

Source: Reznikov, during a meeting with the Minister of Defence of the Netherlands

Details: Reznikov noted that it is no accident that the meeting with Dutch Defence Minister Kajsa Ollongren is taking place in Ukraine's south.

Advertisement:

In particular, Ollongren said that in 2025, the Netherlands will provide Ukraine with two Alkmaar minesweepers to protect shipping routes in the Black Sea.

Reznikov added that after this decision by the Netherlands, it will be possible to talk about the formation of a naval coalition. 

Quote from Reznikov: "There are already at least three countries in this coalition.  Ukraine, a maritime state, will develop its fleet. In addition, we are building the Ukrainian fleet in Turkey. Now we can confidently say that a naval coalition has been formed."

Reznikov also reiterated that the UK has supplied two minesweepers to Ukraine: "There are already two Ukrainian crews on them and the Ukrainian flag has been raised, that is, today there are two British minesweepers in the Ukrainian fleet."

Ukraine has an agreement with Turkey on the construction of several Ada class corvettes for the Ukrainian Navy. In the fall of 2022, construction of the Hetman Ivan Mazepa, the first such corvette, was launched. In 2023, another Ada class corvette will be laid down in Turkey for the Ukrainian Navy.

The corvettes are being built in accordance with Ukraine’s Navy Development Strategy to 2036.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!




Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
All News
Advertisement: