Ukrainian Defence Minister announces formation of "naval coalition": 3 countries have already joined

Alona MazurenkoTuesday, 14 March 2023, 19:10
Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov has announced that Ukraine will develop its fleet, and so far three countries have joined the naval coalition: Ukraine, the UK, and the Netherlands.

Source: Reznikov, during a meeting with the Minister of Defence of the Netherlands

Details: Reznikov noted that it is no accident that the meeting with Dutch Defence Minister Kajsa Ollongren is taking place in Ukraine's south.

In particular, Ollongren said that in 2025, the Netherlands will provide Ukraine with two Alkmaar minesweepers to protect shipping routes in the Black Sea.

Reznikov added that after this decision by the Netherlands, it will be possible to talk about the formation of a naval coalition. 

Quote from Reznikov: "There are already at least three countries in this coalition.  Ukraine, a maritime state, will develop its fleet. In addition, we are building the Ukrainian fleet in Turkey. Now we can confidently say that a naval coalition has been formed."

Reznikov also reiterated that the UK has supplied two minesweepers to Ukraine: "There are already two Ukrainian crews on them and the Ukrainian flag has been raised, that is, today there are two British minesweepers in the Ukrainian fleet."

Ukraine has an agreement with Turkey on the construction of several Ada class corvettes for the Ukrainian Navy. In the fall of 2022, construction of the Hetman Ivan Mazepa, the first such corvette, was launched. In 2023, another Ada class corvette will be laid down in Turkey for the Ukrainian Navy.

The corvettes are being built in accordance with Ukraine’s Navy Development Strategy to 2036.

