Russian Su-27 fighter jet collides with US drone over Black Sea

European PravdaTuesday, 14 March 2023, 18:13
A Russian Su-27 fighter jet has damaged a US MQ-9 Reaper reconnaissance and attack drone while trying to intercept it over the Black Sea. The drone was forced down into the sea.

Source: European Pravda, citing a US European Command statement

Quote: "Two Russian Su-27 aircraft conducted an unsafe and unprofessional intercept with a U.S. Air Force Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance unmanned MQ-9 aircraft that was operating within international airspace over the Black Sea today."

Details: At approximately 07:03 AM (CET), one of the Russian Su-27 aircraft struck the propeller of the MQ-9, causing US forces to bring the MQ-9 down in international waters.

"Several times before the collision, the Su-27s dumped fuel on and flew in front of the MQ-9 in a reckless, environmentally unsound and unprofessional manner. This incident demonstrates a lack of competence in addition to being unsafe and unprofessional," the US European Command statement reads.

The command said that the MQ-9 drone was conducting routine operations in international airspace when it was intercepted and hit by a Russian aircraft, resulting in a crash and complete loss of the MQ-9.

"In fact, this unsafe and unprofessional act by the Russians nearly caused both aircraft to crash. US and Allied aircraft will continue to operate in international airspace and we call on the Russians to conduct themselves professionally and safely," said US Air Force General James B. Hecker, commander of US Air Forces Europe and Africa.

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

