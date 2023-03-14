Government agrees to dismiss heads of three Oblast State Administrations

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the dismissal of the heads of the Luhansk, Odesa, and Khmelnytskyi Oblast State Administrations.

Source: Taras Melnychuk, representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Ukrainian Parliament on Telegram

Details: Melnychuk reported that the government agreed to the dismissal of:

Serhii Haidai from the position of the head of the Luhansk Oblast State Administration;

Maksym Marchenko from the position of head of the Odesa Oblast State Administration;

Serhii Hamalii from the position of the head of the Khmelnytskyi Oblast State Administration.

