Government agrees to dismiss heads of three Oblast State Administrations

Alona MazurenkoTuesday, 14 March 2023, 19:22
The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the dismissal of the heads of the Luhansk, Odesa, and Khmelnytskyi Oblast State Administrations.

Source: Taras Melnychuk, representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Ukrainian Parliament on Telegram

Details: Melnychuk reported that the government agreed to the dismissal of:

  • Serhii Haidai from the position of the head of the Luhansk Oblast State Administration;
  • Maksym Marchenko from the position of head of the Odesa Oblast State Administration;
  • Serhii Hamalii from the position of the head of the Khmelnytskyi Oblast State Administration.

