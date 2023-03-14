Government agrees to dismiss heads of three Oblast State Administrations
Tuesday, 14 March 2023, 19:22
The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the dismissal of the heads of the Luhansk, Odesa, and Khmelnytskyi Oblast State Administrations.
Source: Taras Melnychuk, representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Ukrainian Parliament on Telegram
Details: Melnychuk reported that the government agreed to the dismissal of:
- Serhii Haidai from the position of the head of the Luhansk Oblast State Administration;
- Maksym Marchenko from the position of head of the Odesa Oblast State Administration;
- Serhii Hamalii from the position of the head of the Khmelnytskyi Oblast State Administration.
