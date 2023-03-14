Russian agent tasked with assassinating Ukraine's Defence Minister and Defence Intelligence Chief sentenced to 12 years in prison

A Russian agent who served in the "militia" of the so-called Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) and was tasked with assassinating Ukrainian citizens, including Ukraine’s Defence Minister and Defence Intelligence Chief on the orders of the Russian special services has been sentenced to up to 12 years in prison. [Luhansk People’s Republic is a self-proclaimed, Russian-backed illegal formation in Ukraine’s Luhansk Oblast – ed.]

Source: Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office; Security Service of Ukraine

Details: The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv passed the sentence on 14 March. The man is charged with high treason, as he prepared to commit a contract murder and participated in illegal armed groups and a terrorist organisation. He has been sentenced to 12 years in prison; his property will be confiscated.

Advertisement:

The prosecutor proved in court that the man, a resident of Luhansk Oblast, supported Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine in 2014 and participated in hostilities on the side of the Russian occupation forces as part of the so-called "LPR People's Militia".

After the full-scale invasion in February 2022, the man was recruited by representatives of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces. His Russian handlers tasked him with arranging an assassination of the head of one of the Ukrainian combat units. The assassination attempt was foiled by Ukrainian law enforcement.

This assassination was supposed to "test" the man before he could carry out further contract assassinations of Ukrainian political and public figures, including Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov, Defence Intelligence Chief Kyrylo Budanov, and other well-known individuals.

The Russian handlers promised a reward of US$100,000 or more for each assassination.

The man was detained in Volyn Oblast in August 2022, following an extensive special operation undertaken by Ukrainian security forces.

The Prosecutor’s Office said that during the trial the man pleaded guilty in full.

Background:

On 8 August 2022, Ukraine’s Security Service reported that Ukrainian law enforcement officers had foiled assassination attempts on Oleksii Reznikov, Minister of Defence of Ukraine, and Kyrylo Budanov, Head of the Chief Intelligence Directorate; tvese attempts were arranged by Russian secret services.

According to the investigation, Russian handlers ordered their agent to arrange the murders of the Ukrainian Defence Minister, Defence Intelligence Chief, and other public figures in the capital and other cities of Ukraine. The Prosecutor’s Office said other potential targets included the leader of the National Corps [also known as the National Corps Party, and previously called the Patriots of Ukraine, a Ukrainian political party founded in 2016 and then led by Andrii Biletskyi] who had served as the commander of the reconnaissance unit of the Azov Regiment, and an advisor to a Ukrainian minister.

The suspect was detained in Kovel (Volyn Oblast) by counter-intelligence officers of Ukraine’s Security Service and officers from Special Operations Centre A. During a search, officers found evidence of criminal acts and a Russian passport among the suspect’s possessions.

During the trial, the prosecutor supported the entirety of the evidence presented in court and asked the court to sentence the defendant to 12 years in prison.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!





