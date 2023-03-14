All Sections
Ramstein to discuss new aid for Ukraine on 15 March

European PravdaTuesday, 14 March 2023, 20:34

A new Ramstein-format meeting will take place on Wednesday, 15 March 2023. 

Source: Oleksii Reznikov, Minister of Defence of Ukraine, on Facebook, reported by European Pravda

Details: Oleksii Reznikov has said that he and Kajsa Ollongren, Minister of Defence of the Netherlands, visited Mykolaiv and Odesa oblasts on Tuesday, 14 March 2023. They discussed "crucial matters in preparation for the next Ramstein-format meeting that will take place tomorrow, on 15 March" there. 

Reznikov also spoke with Lloyd Austin, the US Secretary of Defence, on the eve of the Ramstein-format meeting. The Minister has reported that he exchanged "thoughts about our cooperation and the path to victory" with his American counterpart. 

Background: In February, Reznikov said the next Ramstein-format meeting would most probably be held online

Read more about the results of the previous Ramstein-format meeting here: No Jets for Ukraine Yet: Ramstein Allies' Plan to Prepare Ukraine for Offensive.

