All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia shelled Nikopol raion from a drone: cars burned, gas pipelines were damaged

Tetiana LozovenkoTuesday, 14 March 2023, 20:57
Russia shelled Nikopol raion from a drone: cars burned, gas pipelines were damaged

On Tuesday, Russian military personnel shelled Nikopol city and the Nikopol raion of Dnipropetrovsk oblast, from a drone, as a result of which civilian cars, outbuildings and private houses were damaged.

Source: Serhiy Lysak, the chairman of the Dnepropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote from Lysak: ‘From morning to evening, Nikopol raion suffered from shelling. The enemy attacked the area with heavy artillery and UAVs. Pokrovske, Nikopol and Marhanets hromadas [administrative units designating towns, or several villages and their adjacent territories] suffered. There were no casualties.’

Details: In the Pokrovske hromada, an outbuilding and a car were on fire due to shelling. Rescuers liquidated the fire: ‘A store, a private enterprise, 10 houses, five outbuildings and a minibus were damaged. Two cars were mutilated, and another was destroyed. Gas pipelines and power lines were broken.’

In Nikopol, a private enterprise and six houses were damaged. In the Marhanets hromada, the consequences of the shelling are still being investigated.

 
 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

Russians strike building in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: casualties reported

Belarusian KGB claims they killed foreigner planning terrorist act

Putin reflects on why he did not launch full-scale invasion in 2014

Former European Commission President states Ukraine's quick accession to EU is impossible

Russian secret services try to gain access to Ukrainian computers

Putin allegedly visits military command post after trip around occupied territories

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:55
South Africa takes into account warrant for Putin's arrest
16:59
Russians strike building in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: casualties reported
16:44
Belarusian KGB claims they killed foreigner planning terrorist act
16:29
Russian forces strike residential building in Kherson Oblast, injuring woman
16:26
5 gunshot and hundreds of shrapnel wounds: Bakhmut defender being treated in Ivano-Frankivsk
15:50
Drone without identification marks falls in Tula Oblast, Russia
15:13
Putin reflects on why he did not launch full-scale invasion in 2014
14:51
Former European Commission President states Ukraine's quick accession to EU is impossible
14:11
Russians attack Bakhmut by inertia, suffering heavy losses
13:55
Czech medical volunteer seriously wounded in Donbas
All News