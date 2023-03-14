Russia shelled Nikopol raion from a drone: cars burned, gas pipelines were damaged

On Tuesday, Russian military personnel shelled Nikopol city and the Nikopol raion of Dnipropetrovsk oblast, from a drone, as a result of which civilian cars, outbuildings and private houses were damaged.

Source: Serhiy Lysak, the chairman of the Dnepropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote from Lysak: ‘From morning to evening, Nikopol raion suffered from shelling. The enemy attacked the area with heavy artillery and UAVs. Pokrovske, Nikopol and Marhanets hromadas [administrative units designating towns, or several villages and their adjacent territories] suffered. There were no casualties.’

Details: In the Pokrovske hromada, an outbuilding and a car were on fire due to shelling. Rescuers liquidated the fire: ‘A store, a private enterprise, 10 houses, five outbuildings and a minibus were damaged. Two cars were mutilated, and another was destroyed. Gas pipelines and power lines were broken.’

In Nikopol, a private enterprise and six houses were damaged. In the Marhanets hromada, the consequences of the shelling are still being investigated.

