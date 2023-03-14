All Sections
The Ukrainian Armed Forces showed how they destroy Russian tanks "with everything inside"

Tetiana LozovenkoTuesday, 14 March 2023, 21:33
The Ukrainian Armed Forces showed how they destroy Russian tanks with everything inside

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have released a video of strikes on tanks of  Russian invaders. 

Source: The Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram

Quote: ‘They have arrived... We are destroying enemy equipment with everything inside.’

Details: The 59th separate Motorized Infantry Brigade named after Yakiv Handziuk shot the video.

