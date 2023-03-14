The Ukrainian Armed Forces showed how they destroy Russian tanks "with everything inside"

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have released a video of strikes on tanks of Russian invaders.

Source: The Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram

Quote: ‘They have arrived... We are destroying enemy equipment with everything inside.’

Details: The 59th separate Motorized Infantry Brigade named after Yakiv Handziuk shot the video.

ЗСУ показали, як нищать танки РФ “з усім, що всередині” pic.twitter.com/9ucaNJaRiH — Українська правда ✌ (@ukrpravda_news) March 14, 2023

