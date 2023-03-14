The Ukrainian Armed Forces showed how they destroy Russian tanks "with everything inside"
Tuesday, 14 March 2023, 20:33
The Armed Forces of Ukraine have released a video of strikes on tanks of Russian invaders.
Source: The Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram
Quote: ‘They have arrived... We are destroying enemy equipment with everything inside.’
Details: The 59th separate Motorized Infantry Brigade named after Yakiv Handziuk shot the video.
ЗСУ показали, як нищать танки РФ “з усім, що всередині” pic.twitter.com/9ucaNJaRiH— Українська правда ✌ (@ukrpravda_news) March 14, 2023
