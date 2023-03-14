Ukraine's Foreign Ministry replies to Trump's likely rival and his controversial statement on aid to Ukraine

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has invited Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is one of the possible Republican Party candidates for the US presidency, to Ukraine in response to his controversial statement about the defence of Ukraine in the war against Russia.

Source: European Pravda

Oleh Nikolenko, the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, expressed confidence on Twitter that DeSantis, as a former military officer deployed to a combat zone, "knows the difference between a 'dispute' and a war".

Quote from Nikolenko: "We invite him to visit Ukraine to get a deeper understanding of Russia’s full-scale invasion and the threats it poses to US interests."

Details: Nikolenko's comments came in response to a statement by DeSantis, who said that protecting Ukraine from a Russian invasion is not a vital US interest.

Quote from DeSantis: "While the US has many vital national interests – securing our borders, addressing the crisis of readiness with our military, achieving energy security and independence, and checking the economic, cultural, and military power of the Chinese Communist Party – becoming further entangled in a territorial dispute between Ukraine and Russia is not one of them."

While DeSantis acknowledged that "the goal should be peace," he warned that sending troops or advanced weapons such as F-16 fighter jets and long-range missiles "risks drawing the United States into the conflict and bringing us closer to a hot war between the two of the world's largest nuclear states".

DeSantis has privately announced his intention to run for President of the United States, which could make him a real contender against the party’s current favourite, Donald Trump.



