All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Foreign Ministry replies to Trump's likely rival and his controversial statement on aid to Ukraine

European PravdaTuesday, 14 March 2023, 21:04

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has invited Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is one of the possible Republican Party candidates for the US presidency, to Ukraine in response to his controversial statement about the defence of Ukraine in the war against Russia.

Source: European Pravda

Advertisement:

Oleh Nikolenko, the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, expressed confidence on Twitter that DeSantis, as a former military officer deployed to a combat zone, "knows the difference between a 'dispute' and a war".

Quote from Nikolenko: "We invite him to visit Ukraine to get a deeper understanding of Russia’s full-scale invasion and the threats it poses to US interests." 

Details: Nikolenko's comments came in response to a statement by DeSantis, who said that protecting Ukraine from a Russian invasion is not a vital US interest.

Quote from DeSantis: "While the US has many vital national interests – securing our borders, addressing the crisis of readiness with our military, achieving energy security and independence, and checking the economic, cultural, and military power of the Chinese Communist Party – becoming further entangled in a territorial dispute between Ukraine and Russia is not one of them." 

While DeSantis acknowledged that "the goal should be peace," he warned that sending troops or advanced weapons such as F-16 fighter jets and long-range missiles "risks drawing the United States into the conflict and bringing us closer to a hot war between the two of the world's largest nuclear states".

DeSantis has privately announced his intention to run for President of the United States, which could make him a real contender against the party’s current favourite, Donald Trump.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
All News
Advertisement: