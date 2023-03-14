All Sections
Ukraine's Security Council refutes statements that counteroffensive may be in danger due to losses at front

Tetiana LozovenkoTuesday, 14 March 2023, 23:28
Ukraine's Security Council refutes statements that counteroffensive may be in danger due to losses at front

The National Security Council refutes the information of The Washington Post about the deterioration of the quality of the Ukrainian army due to the loss of skilled fighters, which endangers the spring counteroffensive.

Source: Oleksiy Danilov, the secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, on air of the national 24/7

Quote: "We read these newspapers cautiously before 24 February, when they all unanimously told us there would be trouble. All this is not true.

Today is the beginning of a new phase, and I would like it not to be supported by our media. What they say is not valid. Yes, there is a problematic situation. We have been waging war against a larger country for a year, but not larger in reason. We knew it would be difficult for us. But now to shake up the situation by providing information that does not correspond to reality is not very pleasant.

I would like to point out that there are no surnames – they have some sources. And they are now starting such a game."

Background: 

  • On 13 March, The Washington Post published an article alleging that the quality of the Ukrainian military had deteriorated due to battlefield losses of many of its most experienced fighters, prompting some Ukrainian officials to question Kyiv's readiness for the long-awaited spring offensive.

